WASHINGTON Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will sit down with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden this week on the sidelines of a nuclear summit, and will likely have a chance to speak with President Barack Obama as well, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden "is going to make time in his schedule for President Erdogan, and I'm confident that President Obama will also make at least a little time for some kind of conversation with President Erdogan while he's here too," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

