Sept 14 U.S. fisheries managers on Monday
embraced limits on the number of endangered whales and turtles
that can be captured inadvertently in drift gillnets used to
catch swordfish off California's coast in a move praised by
environmentalists.
The measure approved by the Pacific Fishery Management
Council would cap at two over a two-year period the number of
creatures such as sperm whales and loggerhead turtles that could
be injured or killed after becoming entangled in gillnets, said
Kit Dahl, staff officer with the council.
The plan is expected to receive final approval from the U.S.
National Marine Fisheries Service before going into effect as
early as next August, Dahl said.
It is the latest effort to address hazards posed by the
nets, mile-long (1.6 km) strands of nylon mesh attached to
floats, to other sea life that can be snared as "bycatch" and
drown.
The measure is designed to protect declining populations of
four types of whales (fin, humpback, sperm and short-finned
pilot), four kinds of turtles (leatherback, loggerhead, olive
ridley and green sea turtle) and one dolphin species
(bottlenose).
The measure was lauded by environmentalists who have waged a
years-long battle with gillnet fishermen who harvest swordfish
mostly in Pacific waters off San Diego and Los Angeles.
"We want to see the drift gillnets banned and we're hoping
this is a significant step in that direction," said Ben
Enticknap, senior scientist with the environmental group Oceana.
Earlier this year, federal fisheries managers imposed a
temporary gillnet ban off Southern California to protect
loggerheads lured to the area by the ocean-warming pattern known
as El Nino.
Under the new restrictions, swordfish gillnet fishing off
California would be suspended for the rest of the season after
the capture of two of any of three types of endangered whales,
or two of any of the four types of protected turtles.
The snaring of four short-finned pilot whales or four common
bottle nose dolphins also would trigger a suspension.
It was unclear how often fishermen capture endangered
species in the gillnets. But the entanglement in 2010 of two
sperm whales in waters off San Diego's coast spurred calls for
action, Enticknap said.
One whale died, and the other was so badly injured that
federal marine biologists predicted it likely would die too
after being released.
Several commercial fishermen who use the nets off Southern
California, as well as groups representing the industry, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.
