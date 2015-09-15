Sept 15 California fishermen on Tuesday decried
plans by U.S. fisheries managers to limit the number of
endangered whales and turtles that can be inadvertently captured
in drift gillnets used to catch swordfish in waters off San
Diego and Los Angeles.
The Pacific Fishery Management Council on Monday approved a
measure capping at two over a two-year period the number of
creatures such as sperm whales and loggerhead turtles that can
be harmed after becoming entangled in the gillnets, mile-long
strands of nylon mesh attached to floats.
Once the limit is reached, swordfish gillnet fishing off
California would be suspended for the rest of the season. There
currently is no limit endangered whales and turtles.
The plan is expected to gain final approval from the U.S.
National Marine Fisheries Service and come into force as soon as
next August. It was praised by environmental groups including
Oceana, which wants gillnets banned for the hazards they pose to
other sea life that can be snared as "bycatch" and drown.
But gillnetters such as Donald Krebs, captain of the boat
Gold Coast based in San Diego, said the measure will put family
operations like his out of business.
"It's sad," he said of a fleet that has shrunk from dozens
of boats to just eight this season amid temporary bans on
gillnets last summer and earlier this year. Those bans were
ordered to protect loggerheads lured to Southern Californian
waters by the ocean-warming pattern known as El Nino.
It was unclear how often gillnets capture endangered mammals
such as humpback whales or rare reptiles like leatherback
turtles. Krebs said it is exceedingly rare for gillnetters to
harm imperiled marine creatures.
"I've been doing this for 33 years. There have hardly been
any kills whatsoever," he said of the industry.
The issue came to the fore in 2010 when two protected sperm
whales were entangled in gillnets in waters off San Diego. One
died and the other was so badly injured U.S. marine biologists
predicted it likely would die too after being released.
Kathy Fosmark, whose Portugese ancestors first fished off
the California coast in the early 19th century and whose husband
and son now man separate swordfish boats based in Monterey Bay,
said the caps threaten to end a way of life.
"We're old school and it's an attack on our culture by
people who probably have never even gotten their feet wet," she
said.
