By Ros Krasny
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. government has
proposed adding four types of freshwater turtles to an
international endangered species list, in part to better monitor
exports of the species, whose meat is considered a delicacy in
Asia.
Under the plan the common snapping turtle, Florida softshell
turtle, smooth softshell turtle and spiny softshell turtle would
be listed under the Convention of International Trade in
Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), a global
pact ratified by 180 countries.
In a Federal Register posting, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife
Service said a CITES listing would allow it to determine whether
exports are taking place legally and if other measures are
needed to conserve the species.
The proposal is open to public comment for 60 days.
"Declines have been documented or locally severe
declines may be possible in at least some portions of the range
of these four native U.S. freshwater turtle species," said the
FWS, which is part of the Department of the Interior.
The snapping turtle's habitat ranges from Florida and Texas
to the Canadian prairies. The turtles, the second largest
freshwater turtle native to the United States, can live for more
than 100 years in the wild.
They tend to mature and breed late and are thus dependent on
high adult survivorship, "which makes the species vulnerable to
directed anthropogenic activities, such as collecting," the
agency wrote in the Federal Register.
U.S. turtle, turtle meat and egg exports have been rising
since at least 1990. Many of the exports are bound for human
consumption and stocking farms in East Asia, especially China.
Some 811,717 live common snapping turtles were exported from
the United States in 2011, up 24 percent in two years, according
to the latest FWS figures.
Live Florida softshell turtle and spiny softshell turtle or
turtle egg exports also jumped from 2009 to 2011.
"Although a significant proportion of these live specimens
and meat originated from turtle farms, the level of wild harvest
necessary to maintain farm production is unknown," the agency
said in its proposal.
To see the complete proposal click on:
here
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)