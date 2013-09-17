By Gerry Shih and Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15
Christmas Eve of 2009, a handful of employees at Twitter
received an unconventional holiday greeting from Dick Costolo,
then the chief operating officer.
"It was an email that said, 'We have to move really, really
fast. There's no time to rest because we have a massive
opportunity in front of us," recalled Anamitra Banerji, who
headed the team that built Twitter's first advertising product.
"It was kind of crazy because we were all on break, but that
attitude was exactly what we needed at Twitter."
The company is now on the verge of fulfilling the
opportunity Costolo foresaw as it prepares for the most highly
anticipated initial public offering since Facebook's
debut last May. The offering is expected to value Twitter at up
to $15 billion and make its early investors, including Costolo,
very wealthy indeed.
Yet Twitter's quick transformation from an undisciplined,
money-losing startup into a digital media powerhouse took every
bit of whip-cracking that Costolo could muster, along with a
rapid series of product and personnel decisions that proved
effective even as they disappointed some of the service's early
enthusiasts.
Costolo was a comparative late-comer at Twitter, joining
the company three years after it's 2006 launch, but the company
increasingly bears his imprint as it hurtles towards the IPO:
deliberate in decision-making but aggressive in execution, savvy
in its public relations and yet laser-focused on financial
results.
Costolo has not flinched in pruning and reshaping his
management team, while Twitter, the company, has been ruthless
in cutting off the smaller companies that were once a part of
its orbit. A one-time comic actor who cut his teeth in business
at Andersen Consulting before starting several companies,
Costolo may never be as closely associated with Twitter as Mark
Zuckerberg is with Facebook, yet he is arguably just as
important.
"The founders consider Dick a co-founder, that's how deep
the connection is," said Bijan Sabet, an investor at Spark
Capital and a Twitter board member from 2008 to 2011. "He's not
this hired gun to run the company. He understands building out
the business but also the product, strategy, vision."
Twitter declined to make Costolo available for comment,
citing the pre-IPO quiet period.
BIRTH OF THE PROMOTED TWEET
When Twitter's then-CEO Evan Williams brought on Costolo, an
old friend and colleague from Google Inc, as COO in
September of 2009, the three-year old company was already under
pressure.
The microblogging service was gaining hip, young users at an
unprecedented pace, and its trio of co-founders - Williams, Biz
Stone and Jack Dorsey - had been splashed across magazine covers
as the embodiment of San Francisco cool. Yet the whispers in
Silicon Valley were growing louder: Twitter didn't have the
technical chops to make the service reliable at huge scale, and
it didn't have any way to make money.
"Having been on the core original team of engineers, we
didn't have the skills among us to build a world class service,"
said Alex Payne, an early Twitter engineer, noting that many of
the team members came from smaller start-ups and non-profit
organizations rather than established Web giants like Google.
Williams viewed fixing the site's notorious technical
problems as the top priority but was ambivalent about the
business strategy. For months, people familiar with the
situation say, Williams weighed options ranging from display
advertising to licensing Twitter's data to becoming an
e-commerce hub to offering paid "commercial" accounts to
businesses.
Costolo - who had sold Feedburner, an advertising-based blog
publishing service he founded, to Google for $100 million - had
no such doubts. By his second month on the job, he had helped
persuade Williams to green-light engineering positions to build
Twitter's first ad unit, which would become the "promoted tweet"
- the cornerstone of Twitter's business today.
"Dick's conversations with Ev were key," said Banerji, now
an investor at Foundation Capital. "He had a fundamental belief
that this was the future of Twitter monetization and said, 'You
have to do it.'"
Over four months in early 2010, Costolo, working closely
with Banerji and Ashish Goel, a Stanford engineering professor
who specialized in the science of auction algorithms, to refine
the promoted tweet. It resembled an ordinary Twitter message in
every way, except that advertisers could pay for it to appear at
the top of users' Tweet streams and search results.
Costolo threw his heft within the company behind the
advertising strategy. In early 2010, as the ads team drew up a
related product called "promoted trends," Costolo privately told
them to make sure he was in the room when they pitched the
product to Williams, so it would get pushed through.
A central mechanism governing the promoted tweet was
"resonance," a concept coined by Goel. Because Twitter users can
re-circulate or reply to tweets, including paid advertisements,
the company had the real-time ability to gauge which ads were
most popular, and those ads could then be made more prominent.
And because the ads appeared in the same format as other tweets,
they were perfectly suited to mobile devices, which could not
handily display traditional banner ads.
Paid ads that are inserted into a stream of status updates
have since become something of an industry standard for mobile
advertising. Its adopters include Facebook, which has enjoyed a
60 percent rise in its stock price in recent months due to its
newfound success in mobile.
"The closest thing before this was the contextual
advertising that Google was selling, but the problem was that it
was clearly an ad," said Charlene Li, the founder of Altimeter
Group, an online research and consulting firm. "Promoted tweets
look just like every other tweet. The form factor, the way it is
displayed in stream - that was a breakthrough."
When Costolo unveiled the promoted tweet in April 2010,
Twitter announced it as a trial for only five brands, including
Starbucks Corp and Virgin America, and users almost
never saw the ads.
But by the summer of 2010, Costolo felt confident enough in
his concept that he began seeking a deputy to ramp up the
company's sales effort. For months, he courted Adam Bain, a
rising star at News Corp, and at the same time began assiduously
courting marketers, from corner suites on Madison Avenue to
industry conferences on the French Riviera.
Under Bain, the Twitter ad team set it sites on the most
lucrative advertising market of all: television. Twitter
attached itself to TV programmers and major brand marketers by
positioning itself as an online peanut gallery where TV viewers
could discuss what they were watching.
"Hashtags," which help people find the conversations they're
looking for on Twitter, soon grew ubiquitous on TV, appearing in
Super Bowl commercials, at Nascar races and on the Oscars red
carpet.
"It wasn't easy for Twitter to explain to people why they
should buy content on Twitter until they sold it as a companion
to TV," Ian Schafer, the chief executive of Deep Focus, a
digital advertising agency. "Now you're even seeing the networks
selling Twitter's inventory for them. That's magic."
Twitter has steadily refined its targeting capabilities and
can now send promoted tweets to people based on geographic
location and interests. This month, the company paid more than
$300 million to acquire MoPub, which will enable it to target
mobile users based on websites they have visited on their
desktop computers.
As the promoted Tweet became a reliable revenue engine
-generating a substantial chunk of the estimated $580 million in
ad sales the company is expected to earn this year - Twitter
began to evolve the service beyond its 140-character text
messaging roots. Tweets today can embed pictures, videos, page
previews and are expected to eventually have more interactive
features, including those for online transactions and deals.
FOCUSED AND RUTHLESS
While Costolo has been widely credited with bringing
management stability to a company that had struggled to find the
right leadership formula among its three founders, he hasn't
hesitated in making changes in the executive suite.
"Jack always said he 'edited' his team, and Dick looked at
it the same way," said a former employee. "He wanted to choose
the top people around him, but he was ruthless with replacing
his top people."
Bain and Ali Rowghani, Twitter's influential chief operating
officer, have emerged as Costolo's key deputies. A string of
recent high-profile hires includes former TicketMaster CEO
Nathan Hubbard as head of commerce; Geoff Reiss, former
Professional Bowlers Association CEO, as head of sports
partnerships; and Morgan Stanley executive Cynthia Gaylor as
head of corporate development.
Meanwhile, once-powerful executives including product guru
Satya Patel, engineering vice president Mike Abbott and head of
growth Othman Laraki have left the company, with each departure
stoking chatter about Twitter's unusual rate of employee
turnover.
Rank-and-file employees described a chief executive who will
pause from his workday to laugh with them at YouTube clips but
who will also nudge them to put in long hours.
At a conference last fall, Costolo told the audience he had
sought out a new office for Twitter in central San Francisco
partly because it would allow employees who lived in the city to
go home for dinner with their families and still come back to
work at night.
Despite his on-stage charisma, several employees describe a
CEO who can seem aloof.
"He's always very cordial," said one former employee. "But
try to get into a deeper conversation with him, and he's
thinking about how much time he has to do that, because his
schedule is tight and he has a lot to do. He's all business."
Costolo's single-minded focus on Twitter's business goals
has not been welcomed by everyone. It alienated many early
Twitter enthusiasts who were interested in the political, social
and technical potential of a unique new service that could
fairly claim to express the sentiment of the world in real time.
Twitter has slowly shut off third-party access to its data,
preferring to keep the information for its own business
purposes. It has cut off many developers that want to build new
features that would interact with the Twitter platform.
Its status as the most aggressive of all the global Internet
companies in defending free speech and protecting its users from
government spying is also in question. After years of
essentially ignoring foreign governments that wanted it to
comply with local laws, it announced last year that it had
developed the technical capability to block Tweets by country,
and it has recently begun to use it in countries including
Germany and Brazil.
Twitter is currently banned in China, where the country's
own Twitter-like service, Sina Corp's Weibo, has 500
million registered users.
"The most obvious effect of the IPO will be that it will
push Twitter to go more international," said Jillian York, the
director for international freedom of expression at the
Electronic Frontier Foundation.
"I don't think there's much evidence that their position on
free speech has softened in the U.S, but internationally, yes. I
think they've absolutely run into the complexities of opening
offices in other countries, potentially even made some promises
that they couldn't keep."
Yet Costolo has clearly kept his biggest promise: turning
Twitter into a major media business. And in that regard, the IPO
may be just the beginning.