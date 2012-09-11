By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Twitter must hand over the
tweets of an Occupy Wall Street protester to Manhattan
prosecutors by Friday or face civil contempt and a hefty fine, a
New York City judge said on Tuesday.
Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Matthew Sciarrino told a
lawyer for Twitter that the San Francisco-based social media
company had had 73 days to comply with his June 30 ruling
ordering it to produce nearly three months' worth of tweets from
Malcolm Harris. The Occupy member was arrested during a mass
march across the Brooklyn Bridge last October.
"You have until Friday to cure any potential contempt,"
Sciarrino told Terryl Brown, the lawyer representing Twitter. If
the company does not comply by then, he said, he would consider
Twitter's earning statements for the last two quarters in
determining the appropriate fine.
The Manhattan district attorney's office is seeking the
information to combat Harris' defense that police led the march
onto the roadway before turning around and arresting people for
disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic. Lawyers for
others among the hundreds arrested Oct. 30 on the bridge have
echoed that statement.
Prosecutors say the tweets, which are no longer available
online, may demonstrate that Harris knew police had told
protesters not to walk on the roadway.
In two separate rulings, Sciarrino has denied attempts by
both Harris and Twitter to quash the prosecutors' subpoena for
his tweets, based on privacy and other claims.
Brown told Sciarrino that Twitter had not provided the
tweets because it had filed an appeal of his order. But
Sciarrino said the appellate court had denied the company's
application for a stay pending the appeal and that his order
still stood.
Sciarrino gave Brown until the end of the day on Tuesday to
file a brief in opposition to the contempt order sought by
prosecutors, in advance of Friday's court appearance. Brown said
after the hearing that she planned to do so.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)