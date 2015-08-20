By Curtis Skinner
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 19 California prosecutors
have broadened their civil lawsuit against popular online
ride-sharing service Uber, alleging that its background checks
missed people previously convicted of murder and sex crimes,
court records show.
The district attorneys of San Francisco and Los Angeles
filed an amended complaint against Uber Technologies Inc on
Tuesday, which said "systemic failures in Uber's background
check process" came to light after their initial December
filing.
The new complaint said registered sex offenders, identity
thieves, burglars, a kidnapper and a convicted murderer had
passed the firm's screening process and were driving for the
company until they were cited for providing illegal rides.
"I support technological innovation. Innovation, however,
does not give companies a license to mislead consumers about
issues affecting their safety," San Francisco District Attorney
George Gascón said in a statement on Wednesday.
The San Francisco-based Uber could not immediately be
reached for comment, but the company said in a statement to the
San Francisco Chronicle that safety is a top priority for the
firm and that no screening system is flawless.
Company spokeswoman Nairi Hourdajian told the newspaper that
the firm had rejected more than 1,000 people who had applied to
become taxi and livery drivers in Los Angeles, San Diego and San
Francisco because they had been convicted of violent and drunken
driving crimes.
In the complaint filed in December, prosecutors contended
that Uber drivers work at airports without obtaining
authorization and have charged an extra $4 fee to passengers
traveling there without paying anything to the airport.
One of the fastest-growing sharing-economy companies, Uber
operates its ride-share program in 57 countries and has an
estimated value of more than $40 billion.
The firm has been fighting in courts elsewhere in the United
States. Earlier this month Uber won the dismissal of a
racketeering lawsuit brought by 15 Connecticut taxi and
limousine companies seeking to stop Uber from doing business in
the state.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Eric Beech)