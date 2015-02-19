(Updates with the two deaths among the seven patients infected,
news conference planned, details on endoscopes and superbugs)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 19 A large Los Angeles teaching
hospital has told scores of patients they were possibly exposed
to a drug-resistant bacterial "superbug" during endoscopy
procedures that infected seven patients and may have contributed
to two deaths.
The 179 patients who may have been infected by the
carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE, are being
offered home testing kits that would be analyzed by the
University of California, Los Angeles, hospital system, UCLA
officials said.
The possible exposures occurred at the UCLA Ronald Reagan
Medical Center between October and January during procedures in
which a specialized endoscope is inserted down the throat to
diagnose and treat pancreatic and bile duct diseases.
Hospitals across the United States have reported exposures
from the same type of medical equipment in recent years, and the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said it was working with
other government agencies and scope manufacturers to minimize
risks to patients.
The UCLA hospital system said it had been sterilizing the
scopes according to the manufacturer's standards, but was now
using a more rigorous process.
"The two scopes involved with the infection were immediately
removed, and UCLA is now utilizing a decontamination process
that goes above and beyond manufacturer and national standards,"
it said in the statement.
UCLA spokeswoman Roxanne Moster said both scopes in
question, which the hospital started using in June 2014, had
been permanently set aside and would be returned to the
manufacturer.
The circumstances of the two deaths of patients known to
have been infected at Ronald Reagan Medical Center were not
disclosed, nor were the conditions of the five other patients
also confirmed to have been infected there.
Officials at the medical center were due to address a news
conference later on Thursday.
DIFFICULT TO TREAT
UCLA became aware of the outbreak late last month, the Los
Angeles Times reported. Both the Los Angeles County Department
of Health Services and the California Department of Public
Health were notified as soon as the bacteria were detected, the
UCLA statement said.
Superbug infections are difficult to treat because some of
the bacteria have become resistant to antibiotics, and the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the germs could
contribute to death in up to 50 percent of infected patients.
The complex design of the endoscopes linked to the
California outbreak, known as duodenoscopes, may hinder proper
cleaning, the FDA warned on Thursday.
The FDA said it wanted to raise awareness among healthcare
professionals that the design is associated with a risk of
multidrug-resistant infections even when a manufacturer's
cleaning instructions are followed correctly.
There are three major manufacturers of the scopes: Olympus
Corp, Fujifilm, and Pentax. Their disinfection
recommendations were approved by the FDA.
Some experts advocate the use of disposable, single-use
instruments, rather than reusable ones that must be sterilized
after every procedure.
In January, Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle said
that a bacteria spread through contaminated endoscopes had
infected 32 people in that facility over two years.
Eleven of the patients infected from 2012 to 2014 eventually
died. Since they were critically ill before being infected, it
was unclear if the bacteria played any role in their deaths,
health officials said.
Contaminated endoscopes also infected dozens of patients in
Pittsburgh in 2012 and Chicago in 2014, health officials said.
No fatalities were directly linked to those infections.
"Superbugs" have been linked to 23,000 deaths and 2 million
illnesses every year in the United States, and up to $20 billion
in direct healthcare costs.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Additional reporting by Daniel
Wallis, Dan Whitcomb, Curtis Skinner and Colleen Jenkins;
Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Lisa Von Ahn, Lisa Lambert and
Peter Cooney)