By Steve Gorman and Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES Feb 19 A large Los Angeles teaching
hospital has told scores of patients they may have been exposed
to a drug-resistant bacterial "superbug" during endoscopy
procedures that infected seven patients and contributed to two
deaths.
More than 170 patients who may have been infected by the
carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE, are being
offered home testing kits that would be analyzed by the
University of California at Los Angeles hospital system, UCLA
officials said.
The possible exposures occurred at the UCLA Ronald Reagan
Medical Center between Oct. 3 and Jan. 28 during procedures in
which a specialized endoscope is inserted down the throat to
diagnose and treat pancreatic and bile duct diseases.
The UCLA hospital system said an internal investigation
determined in late January that CRE may have been transmitted to
patients by two of seven scopes being used by the center, all
made by Olympus Medical Systems Group.
It said 179 people may have been exposed, seven of whom were
confirmed to have infections, and two of whom died. The
circumstances of the deaths have not been disclosed, nor have
details on the conditions of the five other infected patients.
"It's important to emphasize: This particular outbreak of
CRE is not a threat to the health of the public in Los Angeles
County," said Benjamin Schwartz, deputy chief of the acute
communicable disease control program at the Los Angeles County
Department of Public Health.
He told a news conference that the five surviving infected
patients were being treated with antibiotics.
Zachary Rubin, an associate clinical professor and medical
director at the center, told reporters: "Our hearts go out to
the people who were involved and to the patients who passed away
as a result of this infection."
Hospitals across the United States have reported exposures
from the same type of medical equipment in recent years, and the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said it was working with
other government agencies and scope manufacturers to minimize
risks to patients.
HARD TO TREAT
The hospital where the infections took place had been
sterilizing the scopes, which it began using last June,
according to the standards stipulated by Olympus, the center
said in a statement.
It said it now used a more rigorous process "that goes above
and beyond manufacturer and national standards" and involves a
second sterilization process using a gas called ethylene oxide.
The two infected scopes were immediately removed from use
for return to Olympus, and the hospital out of "an abundance of
caution" was notifying all patients who were examined with any
of the seven instruments during that period, it added.
Both the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services
and the California Department of Public Health were notified as
soon as the bacteria were detected, UCLA officials said.
Superbug infections are difficult to treat because some of
the bacteria have become resistant to antibiotics, and the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the germs could
contribute to death in up to 50 percent of infected patients.
Rubin said it had taken time to search through patients'
charts to find those individuals who might have been exposed.
"We don't want to start notifying people who had no risk of
exposure and cause undue anxiety," he said. "We ended up working
backwards and that unfortunately was the cause of some delay."
He said most of those possibly affected had been reached by
phone: "We haven't spoken to every single patient yet, but we've
left messages, we've sent letters."
The complex design of the endoscopes linked to the
California outbreak, known as duodenoscopes, may hinder proper
cleaning, the FDA warned on Thursday.
In addition to Olympus, two other major manufacturers of the
scopes are Fujifilm and Pentax. All three companies'
disinfection recommendations were approved by the FDA.
Some experts advocate the use of disposable, single-use
instruments, rather than reusable ones that must be sterilized
after every procedure.
In January, Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle said a
bacteria spread through contaminated endoscopes had infected 32
people in that facility over two years.
