By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 1 The wooden floor of UCLA's
famed Pauley Pavilion, which recently underwent a multi-million
dollar renovation, will be replaced after it was flooded this
week when a major water main broke, the school's athletic
director said on Friday.
The large pipe under Sunset Boulevard, just north of the
University of California at Los Angeles, ruptured under nearby
Sunset Boulevard on Tuesday, spouting a 40-foot geyser and
sending some 20 million gallons of water across the north end of
campus.
The flood swamped campus athletic fields, underground
parking garages and several buildings, including Pauley
Pavilion, the arena built in 1965 which has become famous as
home to the university's basketball teams.
Most of those facilities were back to normal, athletic
director Dan Guerrero said in an Internet message to students on
Friday, but Pauley Pavilion's entire wooden floor would be
replaced with a new "state of the art" court.
Guerrero did not provide a cost estimate for the new floor
or any of the other work required to fix flood damage. The
university completed a $136 million renovation of the arena in
2012.
The water main rupture was the worst in Los Angeles since a
larger and older pipeline burst in the Studio City district in
September 2009, flooding nearby homes and businesses, according
to the city's Department of Water and Power.
The 93-year-old steel pipe, 30 inches wide, normally carries
75,000 gallons of water per minute from a reservoir to L.A.'s
Westwood neighborhood and the break underscored the aging
condition of much of the city's infrastructure.
It also comes as California suffers through a record drought
that has prompted state and local authorities to impose strict
water conservation measures, including fines for wasting even a
few gallons on excessive lawn irrigation or washing driveways.
A panel of experts concluded in 2010 that fluctuations in
water pressure caused by restrictions on lawn sprinklers at the
time were a factor in a rash of water main blowouts in 2009,
including the big Studio City rupture. Those restrictions have
since been evened out.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)