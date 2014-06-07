WASHINGTON, June 7 The United States pledged
millions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine, Moldova and
Georgia on Saturday, deepening American support to the
Western-leaning countries on Russia's border.
Vice President Joe Biden announced the extra aid, which must
be approved by Congress, during a visit to Kiev for the
inauguration of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
Washington pledged $48 million to Ukraine, $8 million to
Moldova and $5 million to Georgia after Biden met the presidents
of the three countries.
Russia's annexation of the Crimea region from Ukraine in
March, after weeks of protests ousted Poroshenko's pro-Moscow
predecessor Victor Yanukovich, has provoked the most serious
crisis in relations with the West since the end of the Cold War.
As with Ukraine, there are sharp tensions between Moscow and
Moldova and Georgia, where regions have formed breakaway states
in reaction to ethnic nationalist regimes, aligning themselves
with Russia: Transnistria in the case of Moldova, and Abkhazia
and South Ossetia in the case of Georgia.
The additional Ukraine aid follows Poroshenko's meeting with
U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday in Warsaw and will go
toward economic reforms, the White House said in a statement.
In Moldova, the U.S. aid will target programs to democratic
institutions and the economy as the country implements a trade
pact reached with the European Union last summer, it said. The
new aid is in addition to the $2.7 million announced in March.
The collapse of a proposed trade agreement with the European
Union has been at the heart of Ukraine's political crisis over
the past six months as Russia and western countries compete to
assert dominance in the region.
The proposed aid packages follow a U.S. announcement Tuesday
that it would help build the defense capacity of Ukraine,
Moldova and Georgia, all on Russia's western border.
The new aid also will support better ties between Moldova
and Russian-speaking Transnistria, the White House said.
Similarly, it said the $5 million to Georgia will help
people living along the border with Russia and "increase access
to objective information by populations in the occupied
territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia".
