WASHINGTON Dec 2 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
will address Ukraine's legislature on Tuesday as part of a
two-day visit to the country, a senior administration official
said.
Biden will speak about U.S. opposition to Russia's
annexation of Crimea and American support for Ukraine's debt
restructuring agreement, the official said on Wednesday.
The official would not comment on whether the United States
would pledge more military assistance to Ukraine during the trip
next week.
Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
and Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk on Monday.
The visit comes on the heels of U.S. President Barack
Obama's discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin in
Paris. Obama urged Putin to honor the Minsk cease-fire agreement
in Ukraine.
