(Updates with U.S. Army Europe statement)
WASHINGTON, March 6 A U.S. plan to train
Ukrainian national guard troops is "on hold" pending
implementation of a ceasefire deal between government troops and
Russian-backed rebels, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Europe
said on Friday.
The training mission, first announced in August last year,
had been due to start this month. One battalion
of U.S. soldiers is due to train three Ukrainian National Guard
battalions.
A U.S. military official, speaking to Reuters on Friday on
condition of anonymity, said the training mission had not yet
been finalised.
Later on Friday, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Europe,
confirmed the delay in a statement and said: "The U.S.
government would like to see the Minsk agreement fulfilled."
"The training mission is currently on hold but Army Europe
is prepared to carry out the mission if and when our government
decides to move forward," the statement said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington and Wiktor Szary in
Warsaw; Editing by Tom Heneghan)