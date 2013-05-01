UPDATE 1-Disgraced daughter of ousted S.Korean president's confidante returns home

(Writes through) By Heekyong Yang SEOUL, May 31 The disgraced daughter of a key figure in a corruption scandal that led to the downfall of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye returned home from Denmark on Wednesday, saying she wanted to clear up misunderstandings. Chung Yoo-ra, 20, who fled to Europe last year to avoid prosecution on charges linked to her mother, Choi Soon-sil, her academic record and her equestrian career, was taken by prosecutors for questionin