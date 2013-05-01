(Adds USTR quote, industry reaction; adds byline)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. Trade
Representative's office on Wednesday pinned a badge of shame on
Ukraine for failing to protect U.S. copyrights, starting a
process that could lead to revocation of U.S. trade benefits for
the country.
USTR designated Ukraine a "foreign priority country," the
worst label in its annual report on how well countries around
the world protect U.S. patents, copyrights and other forms of
intellectual property rights.
No other country received the black mark.
The trade office previously designated Ukraine a foreign
priority country in 2001 and repeated that designation through
2005. During that period, Ukraine was suspended from the U.S.
Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, which waives
imports duties on thousands of goods from developing countries.
"We can't prejudge what would happen this time, but GSP
revocation is certainly one of the possible actions," a senior
USTR official said in a briefing before the report.
Ukraine earned its opprobrium this year "due to its severely
deteriorating climate for IPR protection and market access,"
Acting U.S. Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis said. "(I)
and call upon that government to reverse recent backsliding and
swiftly resolve the problems identified today."
The two countries developed an action plan in 2010 to
address U.S. concerns. Those include use of illegal software,
Internet piracy and market access barriers - specifically
actions that have prevented "copyright collecting societies"
from collecting royalty payments from users of copyrighted
material and distributing them to the owners.
"Instead of making progress, all of those problems grew
worse over the past year," leading to the decision to revert to
the "priority foreign country" label, the senior U.S. trade
official who briefed on the report said.
U.S. media companies hailed the USTR move.
"Software piracy (in Ukraine) remains rampant, including
significant unlicensed software use by government agencies,"
said Eric Schwartz, counsel for the International Intellectual
Property Alliance, a U.S. business group.
Another big problem is the high-quality camcording of films
in Ukraine's theaters that are uploaded to top pirate sites and
distributed across the Internet, Schwartz said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Doina Chiacu)