WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew will fly to Ukraine to meet with government officials and
discuss a U.S. plan to provide up to $2 billion in loan
guarantees to Kiev this year, the Treasury Department said on
Thursday.
Lew will travel to Ukraine and other European countries
after he attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
on Jan. 22.
The United States, the International Monetary Fund and the
European Union are working on an international package to
support Ukraine's economy and stave off government bankruptcy,
as long as Kiev sticks by its pledges to pursue difficult
reforms in areas such as corruption and the energy and finance
sectors.
