* Use of drones has increased dramatically
* Killings in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen
* Investigator calls on Washington to justify policy
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, June 19 A U.N. investigator has called
on the Obama administration to justify its policy of
assassinating rather than capturing al Qaeda or Taliban
suspects, increasingly with the use of unmanned drone aircraft
that also take civilian lives.
Christof Heyns, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial,
summary or arbitrary executions, urged Washington to clarify the
basis under international law of the policy, in a report issued
overnight to the United Nations Human Rights Council. The
47-member Geneva forum is to hold a debate later on Tuesday.
The U.S. military has conducted drone attacks in
Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen, in addition to
conventional raids and air strikes, according to Heyns, a South
African jurist serving in the independent post.
"Disclosure of these killings is critical to ensure
accountability, justice and reparation for victims or their
families," he said in a 28-page report.
"The (U.S.) government should clarify the procedures in
place to ensure that any targeted killing complies with
international humanitarian law and human rights and indicate the
measures or strategies applied to prevent casualties, as well as
the measures in place to provide prompt, thorough, effective and
independent public investigation of alleged violations."
Citing figures from the Pakistan Human Rights Commission, he
said U.S. drone strikes killed at least 957 people in Pakistan
in 2010 alone. Thousands have been killed in 300 drone strikes
there since 2004, 20 percent of whom are believed to be
civilians.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton last week defended
Washington's use of drone strikes, days after one killed one of
al Qaeda's most powerful figures in Pakistan, Libyan-born Abu
Yahya al-Libi.
DRAMATIC INCREASE
"Although figures vary widely with regard to drone attack
estimates, all studies concur on one important point: there has
been a dramatic increase in their use over the past three
years," Heyns said.
"While these attacks are directed at individuals believed to
be leaders or active members of al Qaeda or the Taliban, in the
context of armed conflict (e.g. in Afghanistan), in other
instances, civilians have allegedly also perished in the attacks
in regions where it is unclear whether there was an armed
conflict or not (e.g. in Pakistan)," he said.
Human rights law requires that every effort be made to
arrest a suspect, in line with the "principles of necessity and
proportionality on the use of force", the investigator said.
There had been no official or satisfactory response to
concerns laid out by his predecessor, Australian expert Philip
Alston, in a 2009 report on his investigation a year earlier.
"The Special Rapporteur again requests the Government to
clarify the rules that it considers to cover targeted killings
... (and) reiterates his predecessor's recommendation that the
government specify the bases for decisions to kill rather than
capture 'human targets' and whether the State in which the
killing takes places has given consent," Heyns said.
Pakistani Ambassador Zamir Akram took the floor in Monday's
opening session to say that his country consistently maintained
that the use of drones was illegal and violated the sovereignty
of Pakistan, "not to mention being counter-productive".
"Thousands of innocent people, including women and children,
have been murdered in these indiscriminate attacks," he said.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, who
made an official visit to Pakistan this month, said in a speech
on Monday it was "unclear that all persons targeted are
combatants or directly participating in hostilities".
States had an international obligation to ensure that
attacks comply with international law and to conduct
transparent, credible inquiries, she added.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Roche)