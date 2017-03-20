Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
WASHINGTON The United States on Monday criticized the U.N. Human Rights Council, saying addressing the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories as part of its agenda exhibited the group's "long-standing bias against Israel."
In a statement issued as the Geneva-based council debated the issue, the State Department said "the United States will vote against every resolution put forth under this agenda item and is encouraging other countries to do the same."
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is reviewing its participation in the Geneva-based council, seeking to reform an agenda it says reflects an "obsession with Israel" and pointing out that no other nation had a whole agenda item devoted to it.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.