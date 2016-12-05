By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 5 A California state senator
introduced a bill on Monday that would mandate reporting of
antibiotic-resistant infections and deaths and require doctors
to record the infections on death certificates when they are a
cause of death.
The legislation also aims to establish the nation's most
comprehensive statewide surveillance system to track infections
and deaths from drug-resistant pathogens. Data from death
certificates would be used to help compile an annual state
report on superbug infections and related deaths.
In September, a Reuters investigation revealed that tens of
thousands of superbug deaths nationwide go uncounted every year.
The infections are often omitted from death certificates, and
even when they are recorded, they aren't counted because of the
lack of a unified national surveillance system.
"The (Reuters) story highlighted some of the problems that
have come from the lack of information, the lack of reporting,
especially deaths," said state Senator Jerry Hill, who
introduced the bill. "I wasn't aware that on death certificates,
antibiotic-resistant infections have never been called out."
Because there is no federal surveillance system, monitoring
of superbug infections and deaths falls to the states. A Reuters
survey of all 50 state health departments and the District of
Columbia found that reporting requirements vary widely.
California is among the states that do not require reporting
of superbug-related deaths. A Reuters analysis of death
certificates from 2003 to 2014 identified more than 20,000
deaths linked to the infections in California, the most of any
state - and probably an undercount, given the unreliability of
death certificate data.
Hill's bill would require hospitals and clinical labs to
submit an annual summary of antibiotic-resistant infections to
the California Department of Health beginning July 1, 2018;
amend a law governing death certificates by requiring that
doctors specify on death certificates when a superbug was the
leading or a contributing cause of death; and require the state
Health Department to publish an annual report on resistant
infections and deaths, including data culled from death
certificates.
Hill introduced legislation in 2014 that would require
reporting of superbug infections - not deaths. It was ultimately
stripped down to mandate that all hospitals in California
implement "stewardship" programs to prevent the overprescription
of antibiotics that promotes drug resistance. Hill said the
state medical association and other physician groups opposed the
initial proposal.
The 2014 legislation followed a 2013 threat report from the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which estimated that
at least 23,000 people in the U.S. die every year from
antibiotic-resistant infections. A Reuters analysis of the
agency's math found that the numbers are based on such small
sample sizes that they are mostly guesswork.
Hill has written several superbug-related bills that have
been signed into law in recent years. Those include laws that
regulate antibiotic use in livestock and others that mandate
antibiotic stewardship programs in nursing homes and other
healthcare facilities.
"We don't know how (superbugs) affect California," Hill
said. "We could be overreacting in certain areas or
underreacting in areas that could create real problems for
people."
(Edited by John Blanton)