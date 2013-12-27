By Caren Bohan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 27 On the eve of the expiration
of federal benefits for the long-term unemployed, U.S. President
Barack Obama and his Democratic allies are stepping up pressure
on Republicans to renew the program.
Top White House economic adviser Gene Sperling said in a
statement issued on Friday that a failure to renew emergency
jobless benefits would harm the economy and he urged Congress to
move quickly to pass a short-term extension of the aid.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, has vowed to
bring to a vote a bill extending federal unemployment insurance
benefits as soon as Congress returns from its holiday recess on
Jan. 6.
"While we remain disappointed that Congress did not heed the
president's call to extend emergency unemployment benefits for
next year before the holidays, the president as well as the
Democratic congressional leadership have made clear the
importance of extending the benefits immediately upon Congress's
return," Sperling said in a statement.
Sperling, director of the White House National Economic
Council, endorsed legislation introduced by Senator Jack Reed, a
Rhode Island Democrat, and Dean Heller, a Republican from
Nevada, that would extend the unemployment benefits for three
months. He said passage of the temporary bill would allow time
to consider an extension for all of 2014.
Without an extension, some 1.3 million unemployed Americans
are scheduled to lose their federal jobless benefits on
Saturday.
Under an emergency program created during President George
W. Bush's administration in 2008, federal benefits kick in for
Americans who have exhausted their state unemployment benefits.
In many states, unemployment benefits run out after 26 weeks.
The federal jobless aid has been renewed every year since
2008. Many Republicans oppose an extension of jobless benefits,
arguing the program was always intended to be temporary. They
have also said an extension would add to the federal deficit
unless it is offset by spending elsewhere in the budget.