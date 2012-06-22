LOS ANGELES, June 21 The country's largest union
of state and local government employees, which faces big
challenges to members' jobs, benefits and bargaining rights,
elected Lee Saunders on Thursday as its first new president in
31 years.
Saunders, the union's current secretary treasurer, will be
sworn in on Monday to succeed longtime President Gerald McEntee
as head of the 1.6 million-member American Federation of State,
County and Municipal Employees. He will be the first
African-American to lead the 75-year-old union.
Earlier this month, Wisconsin Republican Governor Scott
Walker survived an AFSCME-financed effort to recall him after he
pushed through limits on public workers' rights to collective
bargaining.
Analysts have said Walker's win could embolden Republican
governors in other states to take on public-sector unions.
"We are energized and ready for the battles ahead," Saunders
said in a statement.
Saunders, who pledged to build union membership and throw
its support behind the re-election of Democratic President
Barack Obama, defeated Danny Donohue, president of the largest
branch of AFSCME in New York, the union said.
The election at AFSCME's convention in Los Angeles was hotly
contested, with Donohue supporters saying they were pushed to
the sidelines and unable to present their candidate's point of
view in general meetings.
In conceding, Donohue said the union's resources "should be
devoted to winning the fight on the ground in battlegrounds" and
that AFSCME should unify behind Saunders.