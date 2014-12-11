Dec 11 The National Labor Relations Board ruled
in a split decision on Thursday that employees can use company
email to organize, finding electronic communication is the
modern day version of a "water cooler" where employees discuss
workplace issues.
The case, closely watched by both labor groups and
businesses, pitted a sign language interpreting service called
Purple Communications against the AFL-CIO, the
largest federation of trade unions in the United States.
The union challenged the California-based company's policy
prohibiting employees from using business email to "engage in
activities on behalf of organizations."
Three of the NLRB's five Democratically-appointed board
members found email is a kind of natural gathering place where
employees communicate, overturning a 2007 NLRB decision.
The ruling makes national labor policy "responsive to the
enormous technological changes that are taking place in our
society," the board said.
But the decision was limited, the board said, and still
allows for employers to ban the use of work email for non-work
purposes as long as the policies are not discriminatory. They
remanded the case to an administrative law judge for
reconsideration.
"With this decision, the NLRB has taken a major step forward
to make sure workers' rights to organize are protected in the
21st Century workplace," said Bernie Lunzer, of the
Communications Workers of America, which represented the workers
at Purple Communications.
The NLRB is a federal agency tasked with overseeing union
elections and policing unfair labor practices. It has been
criticized by employers as biased toward labor causes.
"We are disappointed, but not surprised by the decision of
the NLRB given its current composition," said Robert Kane, an
attorney for the company.
Two board members appointed by President Barack Obama
disagreed with the majority's ruling.
Philip Miscimarra took issue with the argument that email is
the main form of communication for all workers and said
employees have more alternatives for connecting "than at any
other time in human history."
"National uprisings have resulted from the use of social
media sites like Facebook and Twitter," Miscimarra said.
Business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
filed 'friend of the court' briefs arguing that a reversal of
the 2007 standard could lead to the abuse of email systems that
cost significant resources to set up and maintain. Limiting
employee use of company email allows businesses to protect
against wasted hardware space and data security breaches, the
Chamber said.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Dan Grebler)