* Freshmen lawmakers sponsor game-changing bills
* Governor and Senate leader are late supporters
* Republican operatives promise protection from backlash
* November elections played key role in timing
By Nick Carey and Bernie Woodall
LANSING, Mich., Dec 13 As a trained aerospace
engineer, Patrick Colbeck applied his penchant for data analysis
and "systematic approach" to his new job in early 2011: a
Michigan state senator, recently elected and keen to create jobs
in the faded industrial powerhouse.
Those skills paid off handsomely for the first-term
Republican this week as Governor Rick Snyder signed into law
bills co-sponsored by Colbeck that ban mandatory union
membership, making Michigan the nation's 24th right-to-work
state.
From outside Michigan Republican circles, it appeared that
the Republican drive to weaken unions came out of the blue -
proposed, passed and signed in a mere six days.
But the transformation had been in the making since March
2011 when Colbeck and a fellow freshman, state Representative
Mike Shirkey, first seriously considered legislation to ban
mandatory collection of union dues as a condition of employment
in Michigan. Such was their zeal, they even went to union halls
to make their pitch and were treated "respectfully," Colbeck
said.
The upstarts were flirting with the once unthinkable,
limiting union rights in a state that is the home of the heavily
unionized U.S. auto industry and the birthplace of the nation's
richest union, the United Auto Workers. For many Americans,
Michigan is the state that defines organized labor.
But in a convergence of methodical planning and patient
alliance building - the "systematic approach" - the reformers
were on a roll, one that establishment Michigan Republicans came
to embrace and promised to bankroll.
Republicans executed a plan - the timing, the language of
the bills, the media strategy, and perhaps most importantly, the
behind-the-scenes lobbying of top Republicans including Snyder.
They knew they would likely face an acrimonious battle of
the kind they had seen over the last two years in the
neighboring state of Wisconsin between Republican Governor Scott
Walker and unions. Operating in plain sight but often
overlooked, they worked to put the necessary building blocks in
place.
"This was a risky move across-the-board and I wanted to make
sure all of my (Republican) caucus members would come back to
serve with me after the next election," said Colbeck, who ran
for office after whetting his political appetite as a Tea Party
activist.
November elections turned out to be key to the December
move. House Republicans lost five seats, making passage in
January a more difficult proposition than pushing through
legislation in the lame-duck session.
But the November elections had also served up a crushing
referendum defeat for unions, which Republicans saw as a sign
that public opinion would be behind them in their move to curb
organized labor's power.
BOTTOM UP
For his maiden initiative, Colbeck found inspiration in the
troubling 2010 census numbers. Michigan was the only state in
the United States to see its population fall during the previous
decade and he wanted to reverse that trend. People will not come
back without jobs, his thinking went. That's when Colbeck
concluded that right-to-work was required to bring in new
investment.
They built from the grassroots, bottom up, rather than from
Snyder and top leaders in the legislature. If anything, Michigan
Senate Majority Leader Randy Richardville was viewed as an
obstacle because he represents a labor-friendly area.
Together with Jack Hoogendyk, a former Republican member of
the Michigan House who supported right-to-work, and a small
group of other activists, they founded the "Michigan Freedom to
Work" coalition, which sought to capitalize on Republican
control of the state legislature and the governorship.
They held press conferences in June 2011 and in September
2011 took their show to the Republican Leadership Conference on
Michigan's Mackinac Island. In attendance were Republican
presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Rick Perry as well as
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus.
As a sign of growing support among conservatives for
right-to-work, Hoogendyk says that there were hundreds of
activists in attendance wearing yellow "Freedom To Work"
T-shirts.
A group linked to the conservative billionaire Koch
Brothers, owners of an energy and trading conglomerate who are
reviled by unions and Democrats, held three conferences in
Michigan in early 2012 on right-to-work featuring renowned
conservative blogger Andrew Breitbart. Three Republican
presidential candidates including Romney and some 1,500
activists attended the last conference on Feb. 25 sponsored by
Americans for Prosperity, four days before Breibart's death.
The right-to-work campaign gathered momentum when the
activists linked up with Dick DeVos, the son of Richard DeVos,
co-founder of Michigan-based Amway, and Ronald Weiser, former
chairman of the Michigan Republican Party and ambassador to
Slovakia under President George W. Bush.
Richard DeVos was listed as the 67th richest person in
America by Forbes magazine in 2012 with a net worth estimated at
$5.1 billion. Amway sells consumer goods such as skincare and
home cleaning supplies through some 3 million people and its
parent company had sales of $10.9 billion in 2011.
"Dick DeVos and Ron Weiser travel in a certain rarefied
atmosphere," Colbeck said, holding his hand above his head to
indicate how far above him they are.
The wealthy businessman and the political guru both worked
to persuade wavering Republican lawmakers by assuring them they
would have financial support if they faced recall elections over
right-to-work, as happened in Wisconsin, Colbeck, Hoogendyk and
other Republicans said.
Asked if he had promised campaign financial support to
nervous Republicans, DeVos, who ran unsuccessfully for governor
in 2006, said in a telephone interview: "I am pleased if I was
able to help encourage legislators to truly vote their
conscience without fear of political retribution from the other
side, which is known for its heavy-handed tactics."
By the summer of 2012, Colbeck said supporters had gathered
enough Republican votes to pass right-to-work in Michigan, but
decided to wait until after the November election.
"We wanted to be able to focus on the candidates during the
election rather than have this distraction," Colbeck said.
BATTLE OVER BALLOT MEASURE
Republicans said a key factor in passage of right-to-work
was what they consider an "overreach" by unions in Michigan.
On March 6 of this year, a union group including United Auto
Workers union president Bob King announced that they would seek
a November ballot initiative to enshrine in the Michigan
constitution the right to collective bargaining.
"It was a power grab. In retrospect it was a huge mistake,"
said Scott Hagerstrom, Michigan state director of Americans For
Prosperity, a conservative non-profit partially funded by the
Koch brothers.
At a public meeting of labor and corporate officers last
summer, Snyder said he deliberately pleaded with union leaders
not to go forward with the ballot initiative.
"If you do this, you should anticipate you're going to
create a divisive discussion on right-to-work also," Snyder told
Reuters in an interview on Wednesday, recalling his remarks.
Unions pressed forward and some Republicans say that this
essentially blew up a "gentlemen's agreement" between the unions
and Republicans that neither would rock the boat on labor
legislation in Michigan.
UAW President Bob King told Reuters that labor leaders
pursued Proposal 2 because they expected a Republican push on
right-to-work regardless.
The battle over Proposal 2 was nasty. Protecting Michigan
Taxpayers, a group backed by DeVos, spent $22.7 million to
oppose it, according to campaign finance disclosures filed with
the state. DeVos family members alone provided $1.75 million of
its funding, the records show.
Protect Working Families, a group backed by a union
coalition that included the UAW, spent $22.9 million supporting
Proposal 2, according to reports filed with the state. The UAW
contributed about $5.6 million to that committee.
The proposition went down to defeat by 57 percent to 43
percent. Republicans interpreted this as suggesting that the
public would support right-to-work, Colbeck said.
THE MOMENT IS NOW
After the November election, activists decided that the time
was ripe to bring up right-to-work.
"As soon as the election ended, the dialogue on
right-to-work just really ramped up," Snyder said.
Activists viewed Senate leader Richardville as the most
hesitant of the Republican leadership. Rather than confront him,
sponsors quietly tried to convince him and lobbied other members
of the Republican caucus.
Richardville, who says he hails from a union family,
admitted that he was hesitant about right-to-work and said he
made his mind up slowly as he saw the support in his Republican
caucus.
"There wasn't a eureka moment in that I finally see the
light or a moment to jump up and down," he told Reuters.
Snyder, a former computer executive who had campaigned as a
moderate in the 2010 election, had said for nearly two years
that right-to-work was too divisive for Michigan, but said he
would sign a law if the legislature passed it. After the
election he tried to get labor leaders and Republicans together
to discuss a compromise but he said those talks failed.
Snyder and Richardville both told Reuters that they had made
up their minds to go through with right-to-work legislation
after a Dec. 5 meeting with longtime right-to-work advocate
state House Speaker Jase Bolger. Snyder announced the decision a
day later and the draft laws were given preliminary approval by
the legislature within hours.
Sponsors inserted in the laws a provision allocating $1
million to implement the laws, a shrewd way to make it harder to
overturn the laws by referendum because Michigan's constitution
bars challenges of spending bills.
A media campaign was rolled out. Television advertising
appeared across the state extolling the virtues of right-to-work
produced by an agency linked to an associate of Dick DeVos.
Democrats and unions were outraged and said they were
blindsided. More than 12,000 people demonstrated on the grounds
of the state Capitol in Lansing. They floated giant gray
balloons of rats named Snyder, Richardville, Bolger and DeVos.
It was too late. Republicans gave final approval to the
bills while union members marched outside the building. Snyder
signed them into law within hours.
Democrats have vowed retribution at the polls, suggesting
possible recall elections of Michigan Republicans.
"There's been two or three recall attempts on me already,"
Snyder said. "When you're reinventing a state you're asking for
large-scale change and when change comes, some people don't like
it."