Oil jump, easing French fears arrest euro zone bond yield fall
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
MILWAUKEE, Sept 11 Wisconsin's controversial collective bargaining reforms do not violate the free speech and equal protection rights of public sector union workers, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.
The reforms, passed in 2011 by Republican lawmakers, severely limit the bargaining power of public sector unions while forcing most state workers to pay more for benefits such as health insurance and pensions. They also made payment of union dues voluntary and forced unions to be recertified every year.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
BRUSSELS, April 5 European Union finance ministers will try on Friday to find a way to deal with bad loans at European banks that drain their profits and capital and obstruct their financing of the economy.
ATHENS, April 5 Greece and its international lenders are close to concluding a long-stalled bailout review, EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.