By Brendan O'Brien
Sept 11 Wisconsin's collective bargaining
reforms, which prompted strong protests from organized labor, do
not violate the free speech and equal protection rights of
public sector union workers, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.
The reforms, passed in 2011 by Republican lawmakers,
severely limit the bargaining power of public sector unions
while forcing most state workers to pay more for benefits such
as health insurance and pensions. They also made payment of
union dues voluntary and forced unions to be recertified every
year.
"This case proves, once again, that (the reforms are)
constitutional in all respects and that the challenges to the
law are baseless," said State Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen.
The laws sparked efforts to recall Wisconsin Governor Scott
Walker and some Republican lawmakers who voted for them. Walker
survived a recall election last year.
Federal Judge William Conley in Madison wrote in his ruling
that the First Amendment grants public employees the right to
free speech and association, but does not grant them collective
bargaining rights.
"Whatever rights public employees have to associate and
petition their public employers on wages and conditions of
employment, this right certainly does not compel the employer to
listen," Conley wrote in his ruling.
The reforms, which do not apply to public safety workers, do
not violate equal protection rights of workers because the
government has the right to set wages and benefits for
individual workers based on performance and skills, according to
Conley.
Katy Lounsbury, an attorney representing the unions in the
case, said "it's a wrong decision" and that her clients have yet
to decide whether to appeal the ruling.
Similar cases involving the reforms remain in Wisconsin
courts. In one case, the state is appealing a ruling by a
Madison judge in September 2012, who found the reforms violated
workers' right to free speech, association and equal protection.
The reforms also face a challenge in Dane County Circuit
Court where oral arguments will be heard in October.