Nov 17 Public and private U.S. colleges and universities will see the weakest tuition revenue growth in a decade in 2015, Moody's Investors Service forecast on Monday.

Regional public universities and small private colleges, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, are less able to raise tuition above the rate of inflation, Moody's said in its annual tuition survey of schools it rates.

"Sluggish overall net tuition revenue growth for the sector is fueled by lingering price sensitivity, a public focus on affordability, and flat enrollment," Moody's senior analyst Eva Bogaty said in a statement. "Smaller entering classes in much of the country over the next few years foreshadows continued revenue pressure, despite overall stable enrollment."

Private universities will have net revenue growth of 2.7 percent from tuition next year, and public colleges will show only 1.9 percent growth, Moody's estimated.

A college's credit rating is linked to its ability to maintain or increase net tuition per student. Less than 20 percent of top-rated universities projected declining tuition per pupil next year, whereas almost 40 percent of lower, Baa-rated universities fell into that category, Moody's said.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)