MIAMI, March 12 Spanish-language U.S. television
network Univision fired presenter Rodner Figueroa after he
likened first lady Michelle Obama to a cast member of the film
"Planet of the Apes," the network said on Thursday.
Figueroa made the comment during an appearance on the
popular talk show "El Gordo y La Flaca" on Wednesday while
discussing the work of a makeup artist who works to copy the
looks of famous people.
"Look, you know that Michelle Obama looks like she's part of
the cast of the film 'Planet of the Apes,'" Figueroa said in
Spanish.
The comparison quickly drew accusations of racism against
Figueroa.
"Rodner Figueroa made comments regarding First Lady Michelle
Obama that were completely reprehensible and in no way reflect
Univision's values or views," the Miami-based network said in a
statement.
"As a result, Mr. Figueroa was immediately terminated," the
statement said.
Figueroa had served as a fashion expert on Univision, among
other roles, and he was seated next to the two main hosts of the
show Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan when he made the remark.
Estefan responded with, "What are you saying?" and De Molina
interjected to say that Michelle Obama is attractive.
Figueroa, in an open letter to the first lady posted on the
website Latin World Entertainment, wrote in Spanish that his
comments were not directed at Michelle Obama but toward the
makeup artist who had sought to replicate her look.
"I feel mortified, and I ask for your forgiveness, because
there is no excuse for a professional like myself to make a
comment like that which can be interpreted as offensive and
racist in these volatile times that our country is
experiencing," he wrote.
(Reporting by David Adams in Miami and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los
Angeles; Editing by Mary Milliken and Sandra Maler)