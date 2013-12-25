By Curtis Skinner
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 25 A high volume of holiday
packages overwhelmed shipping and logistics company UPS,
the company said on Wednesday, delaying the arrival of Christmas
presents and sending angry consumers to social media to vent.
A collision of factors, including a higher volume than
projected and recent patches of severe weather, caused the
delays, UPS spokeswoman Natalie Black said in a statement on
Christmas Day.
The company projected 132 million deliveries last week "and
obviously we exceeded that," Black said, without disclosing how
many packages had been sent.
"For now, UPS is really focused on delivering the remaining
packages," Black said. "You might not see trucks, but people are
working."
Frustrated consumers took to social media, with some
complaining that gifts purchased for their children would not
arrive in time to make it under the tree by Christmas morning.
"Really @UPS would have been better had you delivered our
package yesterday like it was scheduled," tweeted a user named
Heather Bender, who added the hashtags #UPSFail and
#NoSantaGiftForMySon.
"Package was delayed in transit & not received as
guaranteed. Disappointed 9 year old," said a Twitter user named
Jennifer Marten, although she had kind words for how Web
retailer Amazon had responded to her complaint.
Others on social media urged shoppers to be more
appreciative of the work of the delivery company during the
holiday season.
"While others take vacation and time off in December,
remember we aren't allowed ever to be off in December. Ever,"
Donny Ratcliffe, who identified himself as a UPS driver for the
last 20 years, said on the UPS Facebook page.
"So when you see your family and complain that your package
is held up, everyone who moves your package is working and
doesn't get the Xmas experience you get. Be thankful for that,"
he added.