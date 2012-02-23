Feb 23 The U.S. Postal Service announced
plans on Thursday to close or consolidate 223 mail processing
centers and eliminate up to 35,000 jobs as part of its strategy
to cut costs by reducing its network of facilities.
The Postal Service has been losing billions of dollars each
year as email chips away at mail volumes and as it faces massive
annual payments to the federal government.
Postal officials said in September they would study more
than 250 of the 461 processing sites for possible consolidation
with other facilities as part of a series of cost-cutting steps.
They also announced plans to end next-day delivery to cut back
on overnight work.
Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe has said the agency needs
to reduce $20 billion in annual costs by 2015. Moving processing
away from the 223 centers would reduce operating costs by $2.6
billion annually, according to the Postal Service's website.
That includes eliminating as many as 30,000 full-time jobs
and 5,000 non-career positions, USPS spokesman Sue Brennan said.
The agency has gotten rid of about 140,000 jobs in the last five
years, mainly through attrition, but still had about 650,000
workers at the end of 2011, according to its first-quarter
financial statement.
None of the facilities would close before mid-May due to a
temporary moratorium announced in December that is intended to
give Congress time to pass legislation to help overhaul the mail
agency.
The Postal Service, which does not receive taxpayer funds,
wants Congress to eliminate an annual payment to prefund retiree
health benefits and let it end Saturday mail delivery.
The agency also wants to take over its health benefits from
the federal government and to close thousands of post offices.
Lawmakers have been deeply divided on whether to allow
facility closures, end the prefunding payment and other
measures. Some lawmakers have praised the Postal Service for
"rightsizing" its network, while others say the planned closings
will hurt the agency's business model.
"At a time when the Postal Service is competing against the
instantaneous delivery of information from email and the
Internet, slowing down mail delivery service will result in less
business and less revenue," said Senator Bernie Sanders of
Vermont in a statement on Thursday.
Donahoe told lawmakers last week, in a letter announcing the
agency's five-year turnaround plan, that failing to take all of
its planned cost-cutting actions could lead to annual losses of
$18.2 billion by 2015.