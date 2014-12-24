CHICAGO Dec 24 Facing a slump in the mail it
had been delivering since the days of America's Revolutionary
War, in 2012 the U.S. Postal Service began aggressively
targeting e-commerce and lapsed customers as the way to salvage
its declining business.
"Really it started almost at the level of cold-calling,
talking to people who really hadn't spoken to us in a long
time," said Nagisa Manabe, who joined the USPS in May 2012 as
chief marketing and sales officer from Coca-Cola Co after
a career in the private sector. "And really trying to persuade
them to consider us as a very viable alternative in the shipping
market."
With further drops in its traditional bread-and-butter
products ahead, the USPS wants to capitalize on e-commerce,
which consulting firm Detroit LLP has predicted should grow 14
percent this holiday season alone. But industry experts question
whether the USPS has enough space in its delivery vans and
whether its unionized work force can handle a greater proportion
of the e-commerce market.
Over the past two years the USPS has rolled out real-time
scanning for packages, a vital tool for online retailers and
consumers alike to track their packages. It is also upgrading
all of its delivery workers' handheld scanners.
The rise of the Internet has taken a heavy toll on
first-class mail, the USPS's most profitable product. That
falling business played a significant role in the USPS's fiscal
2014 loss of $5.5 billion, its eighth consecutive year in the
red.
From 2009 to 2013, the volume of first-class mail deliveries
dropped more than 20 percent. In the fiscal year ending Sept.
30, USPS deliveries declined to 155.4 billion pieces from 158.2
billion. First-class deliveries accounted for 2.2 billion pieces
of that decline.
But package deliveries rose to more than 4 billion pieces
from 3.7 billion, accounting for $1.1 billion of the USPS's
revenue growth of $1.9 billion. In the run-up to Christmas, the
USPS has been doing Sunday deliveries for Amazon.com Inc
in a number of cities. Manabe adds that the agency will
handle the online retailer's push into same-day and next-day
deliveries "in many markets."
EBay Inc is another major customer and Manabe says
"pretty much anyone who's in the e-commerce space at least does
some volume with us."
FLEET OVERHAUL
Many in the delivery industry are waiting to see how the
USPS has handled surging e-commerce volumes in the days before
Christmas.
The USPS's competitive advantage lies in the fact that it
already delivers to every house in America and analysts estimate
it can do so for around a quarter of the cost charged by United
Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, which are
both competitors and customers of the USPS.
"The U.S. Postal Service has the ultimate last-mile delivery
network, so it has a real opportunity here," said Vinnie
DeAngelis, vice president of postal relations at Neopost USA,
which provides tracking and other software for e-commerce
retailers and delivery companies.
According to shipment-tracking software developer ShipMatrix
Inc, in 2013 the USPS accounted for 59.2 percent of e-commerce
deliveries, while UPS accounted for 31.9 percent and FedEx 8.9
percent. The USPS has predicted holiday package volume growth of
around 12 percent this year from Nov. 17 to Christmas.
In the years ahead, the USPS expects 80 percent of U.S. ZIP
codes will see "significantly more business," Manabe said. But
many of the USPS's current delivery vehicles are more than 25
years old and built for mail instead of larger packages.
"They (the USPS) tend to operate smaller vehicles that
really cube out (fill up) pretty quickly as opposed to the
network we have in place," FedEx Executive Vice President
Michael Glenn said during a Dec. 17 earnings conference call
with analysts. Delivery companies measure their vehicles'
three-dimensional space in cubes.
The USPS plans to spend more than $10 billion over the next
four years on a new fleet of vehicles. Manabe said that could
mean three or four different sizes of vehicles to handle
different package volumes in urban and rural areas.
Some industry experts are concerned that the USPS, whose
operations are dictated by Congress, may have trouble handling
e-commerce growth due to its quasi-government unionized workers.
"When I think about the USPS business model, I don't believe
they are ever going to get the productivity of FedEx or UPS,"
said Brian Hancock, a board member of the Council of Supply
Chain Management Professionals.
But Manabe insists the unionized work force is on board and
recognizes the importance of e-commerce.
The last few delivery days before Christmas have been a test
for the USPS. After struggling with a late surge in online
orders last year that left an estimated 2 million packages
stranded on Christmas Eve, UPS and FedEx both made it clear this
year that they would reject a last-minute flood of packages if
it threatened their systems.
Rick Jones, a former UPS executive and now CEO of regional
delivery company Lone Star Overnight, says that for many
retailers this holiday season, the USPS may have become the
carrier of last resort.
"The question is whether their smaller vehicles, which are
designed for mail rather than packages, could handle the extra
volume," he said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)