WASHINGTON May 8 Steps taken by Indonesia to change licensing requirements that impede imports of certain U.S. agricultural goods do not go far enough, the United States Trade Representative said on Thursday.

USTR Michael Froman said the United States is requesting new World Trade Organization dispute settlement consultations with Indonesia, and that New Zealand would join the complaint.

The complaints cover imports of horticultural products, animals, and animal products, which the United States and New Zealand say are restrictive to trade.

"Indonesia revised its import licensing requirements in response to action by the United States at the WTO. Unfortunately, the revised system still appears to breach WTO rules and restrict U.S. agricultural exports," Froman said.

The United States previously asked for WTO talks about Indonesia's licensing restrictions in January 2013 and August 2013, but some of the resultant changes from Indonesia included new restrictions, the USTR said.

In the past the USTR's office has cited "drastic reductions" in quotas for beef and other animal products into Indonesia. U.S. Department of Agriculture figures show almost no U.S. beef exports to Indonesia in the past two years.

The horticultural products affected include fruits, vegetables, flowers, dried fruits and vegetables, and juices.

The USTR worked with the USDA and the Interagency Trade Enforcement Center to develop its case.

(Reporting by Ros Krasny)