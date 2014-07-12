July 12 A Utah man has been arrested in
connection with a plot to blow up a police station, kill police
officers and destroy infrastructure to delay an emergency
response, authorities said.
John Huggins, 47, believed that the plan, once carried out,
would spark an anti-government uprising, according to documents
lodged with a Federal Utah court on Friday.
Huggins was charged with possession of an unregistered
destructive device in connection with the plot, the state's U.S.
Attorney's Office said on Friday.
The Tremonton Police Department was tipped off to the plot
in February and launched an investigation with the FBI,
prosecutors said. The probe found that Huggins planned to bomb
the station and kill two officers, they said.
Huggins also planned to blow up bridges and other
infrastructure to slow the emergency response, court documents
show.
"Huggins stated that he thought that this action would cause
the community to rise up against the government," according to
an affidavit filed in court.
An undercover FBI agent discussed homemade explosive devices
with Huggins, who said he planned to train people how to make
bombs for a few thousand dollars, prosecutors said.
Huggins had in the past made explosive devices that were
detonated by a local bomb squad, the affidavit said, though it
did not say when.
Huggins was arrested on Thursday in the parking lot of a
restaurant after agreeing to show the FBI agent a homemade bomb,
prosecutors said.
He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine
of $10,000 if convicted. The investigation is continuing and he
could face more charges, said Melodie Rydalch, a spokeswoman for
the U.S. Attorney's office.
Huggins will be held in police custody until at least
Tuesday, when a detention hearing is scheduled, she said.
It was not immediately clear if Huggins had legal
representation.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in New York, Editing by Alex
Dobuzinskis and Lynne O'Donnell)