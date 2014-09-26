(Updates with comment from Stericycle, paragraphs 5-8)
Sept 25 Utah Governor Gary Herbert asked the
state's attorney general on Thursday to open a criminal probe
into allegations of misconduct at a medical waste incinerator
that environmental activists have accused of polluting the air.
The criminal investigation comes in addition to separate
probes launched last week by the state's Department of
Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its Labor Commission into
activities at the plant owned by Stericycle in North
Salt Lake.
Herbert's office said the governor had directed that all the
investigations be completed as soon as possible.
"If any of the allegations are ultimately substantiated, he
intends to use his full authority take swift and aggressive
corrective action," the office said in a statement.
Illinois-based Stericycle said it takes safety and
compliance issues very seriously, and that it believes Herbert's
decision was the result of recent allegations made by an
anonymous individual who may or may not be a former employee.
"We believe that many of the allegations are inaccurate and
unfounded, and we believe that we have been operating our
facility in compliance with applicable regulations," Jennifer
Koenig, vice president for corporate communications at
Stericycle, said in a statement.
She said similar allegations were made last year concerning
public health risks posed by the facility, but that two separate
studies by state health officials concluded they were unfounded.
"We have been rigorously and continuously inspected over the
past many months and have been found to be in compliance with
our permit conditions and applicable regulations," Koenig said.
Environmental activists have long criticized air-quality
regulators over the facility, saying it should not have been
allowed to continue operating as the area became more populated.
Herbert's office said a probe by the DEQ into possible
regulatory violations relating to Stericycle's permits began on
Sept. 17, the day the governor's office said it received the
allegations.
It said the next day the Utah Labor Commission began
studying potential violations of occupational safety and health
standards that would endanger workers at the site.
In recent months, it added, the DEQ had required Stericycle
to take more steps to better protect surrounding communities,
including setting up enhanced emission controls and the
installation of continuous emission monitors at the facility.
The plant treats about 7,000 tons of medical waste per year
from across the western United States, state environmental
officials say.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Eric Beech
and Sandra Maler)