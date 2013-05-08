May 8 An oil field worker was killed and two
others injured in a fire near a production well in Utah owned
by the Newfield Exploration Company, a company official
said Wednesday.
The fire broke out in equipment near the well in Utah's
Uintah County at 8:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday while two
contract workers and one Newfield employee were conducting
routine maintenance, the company said.
The fire at the well site, about 130 miles east of Salt Lake
City, was put out by local Utah crews Tuesday night.
Keith R. Schmidt, a spokesman for Newfield, said it was
unclear what had caused fire, which was under investigation by
state and federal officials and the company, an independent
crude oil and natural gas exploration firm based in Woodlands,
Texas.
"It's a real tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the
families of those involved," he said.
Uintah County Sheriff's Corporal Brian Fletcher identified
the person who died as Tyson Boren, 28, of Neola, Utah.
He said the fire occurred after an explosion, although
Schmidt could not immediately confirm that.
"We can't say there was an explosion. We know there was a
fire," he Schmidt, adding: "Accidents like this are rare in the
industry."
Schmidt said Newfield had an "excellent safety record" in a
Utah production basin where the company - that state's largest
oil producer - plans 200 wells producing crude and other
petrochemicals.