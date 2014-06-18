By Jennifer Dobner
SALT LAKE CITY, June 17
Oktoberfest celebration at a Utah ski resort have won a reprieve
and will able to put stronger beers back on the menu after state
regulators agreed to rework stringent rules for one-time event
liquor licenses.
Critics scoffed when the state's Department of Alcoholic
Beverage Control (DABC) told the Snowbird resort last month it
might not be granted a permit to serve higher-alcohol beer, wine
or spirits during the German-style fall festival.
State Senator Jim Dabakis, a Salt Lake City Democrat, said
the department had turned Utah in a national "laughingstock,"
and lawmakers summoned DABC Director Sal Petilos on Monday to
give its Administrative Rules Review Committee an explanation.
Petilos said officials were following guidelines for
single-event licenses that favor civic or non-profit groups over
for-profit events. But he said that in this case, permit rules
would be reworked and input taken from businesses and the
public.
Lack of a single-event permit would have stopped Oktoberfest
from selling beer or any other drink with an alcohol content
greater than 4 percent by weight or 3.2 percent by volume.
Conservative Utah is well-known for its strict and complex
liquor laws. Snowbird already has 19 liquor licenses for its
bars and restaurants but none that would allow for the sale of
stronger brews at the outdoor event, which is held over several
weekends.
