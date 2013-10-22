Oct 21 Two leaders of the Boy Scouts of America
were ousted from their posts on Monday for knocking over a
170-million-year-old rock formation in a Utah state park in an
incident that may result in criminal charges, state officials
said.
A video of the incident posted on YouTube last week showed
Utah-based scout leader Glenn Taylor dislodging a massive
boulder from its spindly rock pedestal in Goblin Valley State
Park as another scout leader, Dave Hall, filmed him while
singing and laughing.
"We, we have now modified Goblin Valley," Hall shouts in the
video, apparently taken during a scouting trip in the park. "A
new Goblin Valley exists with this boulder down here at the
bottom."
The men were removed from their leadership positions with
the Boy Scouts of America, which adheres to a "leave no trace"
ethic that seeks to conserve and protect natural areas, a Utah
scouting council said in a statement.
National Boy Scouts officials criticized the vandalism last
week, saying it was "absolutely counter to our beliefs."
Taylor and Hall did not respond to requests for comment, but
they told the Salt Lake Tribune that the boulder was loose and a
safety hazard which they fixed by knocking it down.
The rock was not considered a danger by Utah State Parks,
which was flooded with calls and emails expressing outrage about
the incident, said agency spokesman Eugene Swalberg.
Utah law bans mutilating or defacing any natural or
constructed feature or structure in state parks. Authorities
were investigating whether charges could be brought against the
men over the dismantling of the geologic feature called "the
goblin" that dates to the late Jurassic period, he said.
It is one of thousands of sedimentary rock formations carved
over millennia by water erosion and windblown dust in the park
in the high desert of southeastern Utah, which draws visitors
from around the world.
There has been no documented incident of anyone being
injured by a falling boulder since the park's opening in 1974,
Swalberg said.
