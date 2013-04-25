April 25 A Utah compound where polygamist sect
leader and convicted child rapist Warren Jeffs had planned to
live if ever released from a Texas prison was sold on Thursday
to his estranged bodyguard at a court-ordered auction, officials
said.
The six-acre (2.4-hectare) compound in Hildale, one of two
polygamist-dominated towns that straddle the Utah-Arizona
border, sold in two parcels for a total of $3.6 million.
Jeffs, 57, was sentenced to life plus 20 years in 2011 on
sexual assault convictions related to his marriages with two
underage girls. Despite his incarceration, he is said to remain
in control of his breakaway Mormon sect, the Fundamentalist
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
William Jessop, former bodyguard and sect spokesman, was the
sole bidder for the property with homes and a school, said
Washington County Undersheriff Bart Bailey.
The forced sale of the Hildale compound stemmed from a 2012
lawsuit by Jessop that alleged that Jeffs and other church
leaders destroyed his construction business and harassed his
family after a schism with Jeffs, according to court documents.
Jessop was awarded nearly $30 million in damages by a Utah
court, which later ordered the Hildale compound sold to
partially satisfy the judgment. The property had been owned by a
non-profit that a judge ruled was the "alter ego" of Jeffs and
other church leaders, legal records show.
Jessop acquired the property on a credit bid, Bailey said.
Jessop could not immediately be reached for comment.
The auction is the latest development in a years-long battle
over control of land and homes owned by Jeffs and his followers
in the twin polygamist border towns of Hildale, Utah, and
Colorado City, Arizona, and elsewhere.
A communal land trust - valued at up to $120 million - once
run by Jeffs was seized by Utah's courts in 2005 amid
allegations he and other sect leaders had mismanaged assets. But
the Hildale compound and other properties were not included in
the trust.
Jeffs, if ever released from prison, had planned to live in
the Hildale compound in a "very large house" built by followers,
said Bruce Wisan, the fiduciary appointed by a Utah court to
oversee the trust.
Jeffs' sect, which has an estimated 10,000 followers in
North America, shares religious roots with the Utah-based Church
of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the mainstream Mormon
church denounced polygamy in 1890 as Utah sought statehood.
An attorney for the sect did not respond to a request for
comment.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)