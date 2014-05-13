By Jennifer Dobner
| SALT LAKE CITY
SALT LAKE CITY May 13 Federal agents have
launched a damage inspection of protected archeological sites in
southern Utah where public-lands activists on all-terrain
vehicles staged a weekend protest ride challenging the prolonged
government closure of a canyon trail.
Undercover agents from the Bureau of Land Management
monitored the Recapture Canyon rally and documented cases in
which ATV riders broke the law by venturing into an area
off-limits to motorized use, BLM spokeswoman Megan Crandall said
on Tuesday.
"At the end of the BLM's investigation, all evidence will be
referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for potential civil or
criminal action," she said.
About 300 protesters gathered on Saturday at a park adjacent
to Recapture Canyon near Blanding, in the southeast corner of
the state, calling for federal land managers to reopen the trail
to recreational vehicles after seven years of government study
and indecision.
The rally, coinciding with heightened political tensions
over government control of public lands across the West,
climaxed as dozens of protesters, some armed with guns, ventured
on ATVs down a closed-off trail through Utah's red-rock desert.
Local sheriff's deputies on horseback kept watch over the
protest, along with the undercover BLM agents.
San Juan County Commissioner Phil Lyman, who organized the
protest ride, said on Tuesday he was aware that BLM personnel
were present Saturday and is concerned about possible penalties
for himself and others.
"I would have anticipated that they would take this course
of action," said Lyman, who insisted he stopped his own ATV
short of the closed area. He said a return visit to the area on
Sunday revealed no visible signs of disturbance or damage.
The BLM closed the canyon trail to motorized use in 2007
after its agents said they found an illegally blazed trail and
damage to Native American artifact sites.
San Juan County officials sought to establish a public right
of way and proposed giving up another local land claim in hopes
of gaining BLM approval, but the agency has yet to decide the
issue.
Lyman said he now expects the event to be used to justify a
continuation of the trail closure, which the agency initially
said would be temporary.
"This was never an ATV agenda," Lyman said of the protest.
"It had to do with the BLM not following its own process and
ignoring the people most effected by its decisions."
The protest followed last month's armed standoff between
supporters of renegade Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and BLM
agents who unsuccessfully sought to seize his cattle by force
over his longstanding refusal to pay federal grazing fees.
