By Jennifer Dobner
| SALT LAKE CITY, July 21
Utah arrested nearly two dozen environmental protesters who
chained themselves to fences and construction equipment on
Monday at a tar sands mining project in the remote Book Cliffs
mountains, an activist group said.
The Tar Sands Resistance group said about 80 activists set
up a "blockade" at the PR Springs mine to highlight what it said
would be huge environmental damage if it goes ahead.
"These projects do nothing but devastate the land and
pollute the water and air," said TSR spokeswoman Jessica Lee,
adding that Monday's action followed years of protests, lawsuits
and other attempts to stop the work.
The mine, about 180 miles (290 km) southeast of Salt Lake
City, is operated by Calgary-based U.S. Oil Sands. It is
set to become Utah's first commercial fuel-producing tar sands
operation when it opens next year.
Grading and construction of a processing plant are under way
and the site is posted with no-trespassing signs, said Cameron
Todd, the company's chief executive.
Thirteen protesters who chained themselves to equipment or
fences were arrested by the Uintah County Sheriff's Office, Lee
said. Six others were arrested trying to block law enforcement
vehicles, and two more TSR supporters were arrested outside the
sheriff's office in nearby Vernal, she said.
One of those arrested was taken to a hospital, she added.
The Uintah County Sheriff's Office did not respond to phone
calls seeking comment. It was not immediately clear what charges
those arrested might face.
Tar sands are a type of soil composed of clay, sand, water
and bitumen, a heavy, viscous oil. An estimate by the U.S.
Bureau of Land Management puts Utah's total tar sands reserves
between as many as 12 billion and 19 billion barrels.
U.S. Oil Sands holds mining leases on 32,000 acres (13,000
hectares) of the state's public land, including 5,900 acres
(2,400 hectares) around the PR Springs site. The project is
expected to generate 2,000 barrels of oil a day, Todd said.
Environmental groups have unsuccessfully sued to stop it.
"I understand people don't agree with us," said Todd, adding
his company also planned extensive mitigation and reclamation
work. "We are determined to make this the most environmentally
sound oil sands project anywhere."
(Reporting by Jennifer Dobner; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Peter Cooney)