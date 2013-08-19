Aug 19 A southern Utah girl died last week from
injuries she received after a freak gust of wind carried away a
backyard trampoline she was on, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
The girl, Oaklee Sidwell, 9, of Panguitch, in south-central
Utah, had been playing on the trampoline on Tuesday and sat on
it to put her shoes on, a spokeswoman for the Garfield County
Sheriff's Office told the newspaper.
A large gust of wind lifted the trampoline off the ground,
carrying it and the girl about 50 yards (meters) before she was
dropped, the spokeswoman said.
Sidwell was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital and died on
Wednesday, the Tribune reported over the weekend.
The spokeswoman said the trampoline was anchored and
described the girl's death as a "freak accident."
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Dan
Grebler)