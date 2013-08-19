(Updates sourcing to sheriff's office)
Aug 19 A southern Utah girl died last week from
injuries she received after a freak gust of wind carried away a
backyard trampoline she was on, a spokeswoman for the Garfield
County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.
The girl, Oaklee Sidwell, 9, of Panguitch, in south-central
Utah, had been playing on the trampoline on Tuesday and sat on
it to put her shoes on, spokeswoman Cheryl Church said.
A large gust of wind lifted the trampoline off the ground,
carrying it and the girl about 50 yards (46 meters) before she
was dropped, she said.
Sidwell was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital and died on
Wednesday. Church said the trampoline was anchored and described
the girl's death as a "freak accident."
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Andrew Hay)