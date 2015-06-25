SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 25 California lawmakers
voted on Thursday to substantially limit vaccine exemptions for
school children in the most populous U.S. state, an initiative
prompted by last year's measles outbreak at Disneyland that
sickened more than 100 people.
California Republican lawmaker Melissa Melendez, who voted
against the bill, said it passed by a vote of 46-30 in the state
Assembly. The state Senate has already approved a version of the
bill, which eliminates so-called personal belief exemptions.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Writing by Cynthia Johnston;
Editing by Lisa Lambert)