SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 25 California lawmakers voted on Thursday to substantially limit vaccine exemptions for school children in the most populous U.S. state, an initiative prompted by last year's measles outbreak at Disneyland that sickened more than 100 people.

California Republican lawmaker Melissa Melendez, who voted against the bill, said it passed by a vote of 46-30 in the state Assembly. The state Senate has already approved a version of the bill, which eliminates so-called personal belief exemptions. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Lisa Lambert)