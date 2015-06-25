(Adds reaction and analysis from the bill's author)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 25 California lawmakers
voted on Thursday to substantially limit vaccine exemptions for
school children in the most populous U.S. state, an initiative
prompted by last year's measles outbreak at Disneyland that
sickened more than 100 people.
The bill, which would make California the third state to
eliminate religious and other personal vaccine exemptions,
passed the state Assembly in a form that would give some parents
years to comply, compared with a stronger version of the bill
that was earlier approved by the state Senate.
The measure sparked angry opposition from parents who fear
side effects from vaccinations as well as from some religious
conservatives.
"We got a snapshot with what happened at Disneyland how bad
it could be," said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, a San Diego
Democrat who sponsored the chamber's version of the bill.
In recent years, vaccination rates at many California
schools have plummeted as parents, some of whom fear a now
debunked link between vaccines and autism, have declined to
inoculate their children.
Most children are vaccinated, but at some schools, many in
affluent and liberal enclaves, vaccination rates are well below
the 92 percent level needed to maintain group immunity that can
protect those who are not vaccinated or have weak immune
systems.
The bill was amended in the Assembly to give children with
existing exemptions more time before they must be vaccinated
against such diseases as measles, polio and pertussis.
Personal beliefs exemptions filed before Jan. 1, 2016, would
remain in effect until children complete their "grade spans,"
defined as the years from birth to preschool, kindergarten to
sixth grade, and seventh through 12th grades.
Children with medical exemptions would not be affected.
In testimony on the bill, opponents said they feared their
children would be harmed and that the bill would deny them their
right to public education.
Supporters, including the parents of a 7-year-old leukemia
survivor, said the high number of unvaccinated children in many
schools puts students with weak immune systems, who cannot be
vaccinated for medical reasons, at serious risk.
VOCIFEROUS OPPOSITION
The legislature had to increase security for one of the
bill's main authors, Democratic Senator Richard Pan of
Sacramento, after he received death threats from vaccine
opponents.
Pan, a pediatrician, outraged vaccine opponents three years
ago when he carried a successful bill to require parents to
consult with a medical professional before they could receive a
personal beliefs exemption. But he said this time opposition was
even more vociferous, surprising many in the legislature and
making the bill's success uncertain for a time.
"People in the opposition say they want children to get
these diseases naturally," Pan said. "But children die of these
diseases. They become paralyzed. They develop brain damage. This
is not something I would wish on anybody's child."
Southern California Republican Assemblywoman Melissa
Melendez voted against the bill, saying she vaccinated her own
children but believes parents should be able to choose.
"Today's vote was not about whether or not you support
vaccines," Melendez said. "It was about the freedom to make our
own choices as citizens."
Under the bill, which now goes back to the Senate for
approval of amendments, unvaccinated children without a medical
exemption would have to study at home or in organized, private
home-schooling groups.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Writing by Cynthia Johnston and
Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Mohammad Zargham)