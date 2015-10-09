(Adds quote from author of law opponents were trying to repeal,
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 8 A plan to ask voters
to repeal a new California law tightening vaccination
requirements for school-age children has fallen short of
signatures needed to put the referendum on the ballot, state
data showed on Thursday.
The effort was part of a backlash against a bill signed into
law in June by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown that requires
pupils to be vaccinated against childhood diseases unless they
have a medical reason to refuse. It was passed after a measles
outbreak among unvaccinated people at Disneyland last year.
That law, which goes into effect next year, makes California
the third state to eliminate religious and other personal
exemptions to vaccinations.
Opponents of the new rules, some fearing a long-debunked
link between vaccines and autism, and others opposed to the
state's removal of a religious exemption for parents who want to
opt out of vaccination, vowed to take the issue to voters.
But a report posted Thursday on the website of Secretary of
State Alex Padilla showed the effort had garnered only about
234,000 signatures, well short of the 365,880 signatures needed
for a measure to make the November 2016 ballot.
Supporters of the initiative turned in the signatures they
had gathered at the county level last week. Thursday was the
deadline the state to provide an official count.
Tim Donnelly, a former Republican state assembly member who
had spearheaded the effort, did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on Thursday.
When it appeared that the measure would fall short last
week, he complained in a statement sent to reporters that
special interests, including pharmaceutical companies, had "gone
to great lengths to thwart campaign efforts."
State Senator Richard Pan, a pediatrician who faced intense
opposition as the author of the new law eliminating the personal
beliefs exemption for childhood vaccinations, including death
threats and a possible recall effort, welcomed the ballot
initiative's stumble.
"This is a major win for public health as California leads
the country in rejecting the unfounded fear and misinformation
about vaccines that has put too many people at risk for serious
disease," Pan said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh and Ken Wills)