(Howard Markel is a professor of the history of medicine and
pediatrics and communicable diseases at the University of
Michigan. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Howard Markel
Feb 23 When reviewing the recent and entirely
preventable measles epidemic that began in, of all places,
Disneyland, I was reminded of many things.
The first was the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention's ranking of the Ten Great Public Health Achievements
in the 20th Century, a list based entirely on reproducible
scientific data. The No. 1 achievement, without doubt, was the
development of effective immunizations against a battery of
infectious scourges such as measles, polio, whooping cough and
diphtheria.
Yet as physicians treating measles in poorer nations already
know and, most recently, those in California are learning, this
disease is no weakling in the pantheon of infectious diseases.
Measles makes one terribly ill with high fever, intolerance to
light, aching muscles, cold-like symptoms and peeling skin.
The children who experience only these symptoms are the
lucky ones. In the years before antibiotics, many children went
on to develop bacterial pneumonia, and 40 percent to 70 percent
of them died of it. Even today, one of every 10,000 cases of
measles results in an inflammation of the brain called subacute
sclerosing panencephalitis, which often leads to serious brain
damage or death. Overall, the risk of death from measles is
about 0.2 percent, but in impoverished areas where malnutrition
is common, the rate can soar to 10 percent. The majority of
these deaths are children under the age of 5.
The current and needless contagion crisis should also jog
our memories that before measles immunization became widely
available, there were between 3 million and 4 million cases a
year. Thanks to the measles vaccine, the World Health
Organization estimates that 15.6 million deaths were prevented
worldwide from 2000 to 2013, making the measles vaccine one of
the best bargains in public health today. That said, measles
continues to stalk the planet; in 2013, there were 145,700
deaths globally linked to the disease, or about 400 deaths a
day, or 16 deaths every hour.
All these demonstrable facts makes reviewing the February
2015 Reuters American Insights poll on vaccines simultaneously
reassuring, disturbing and potentially dangerous to the public's
health.
The most disturbing poll finding centered on the importance
people place on politicians' views on the subject. Politicians
have been coming out of the woodwork to comment on the measles
outbreak, and in several notable cases they have expressed
dangerous points of view. But when respondents were asked if a
politician's position on vaccination would have a major impact
on their vote, ambivalence resulted: A lackluster 41 percent
said it would, while 36 percent said it would have no effect.
Let me offer some medico-political advice. Anybody who does
not accept the assessment of the world's best public health and
medical experts that vaccines have prevented hundreds of
millions of deaths from horrific and deadly illnesses is too
intellectually or ethically challenged to hold public office
with responsibilities of any kind over the public's health.
The 2015 measles epidemic in the United States is a direct
function of the public-health risks created by vaccination
opponents and the resultant loss of "herd immunity," which
refers to the epidemiological rule that 95 percent or more of a
given population needs to be immunized or immune against a
particular infectious agent to prevent an epidemic from
occurring.
According to some accounts, several schools in Orange
County, where Disneyland is located, reported that 50 percent to
60 percent of their kindergartners were not fully vaccinated,
and 20 percent to 40 percent of parents have sought a personal
exemption to vaccination requirements for their children.
While such numbers are well above what the vast majority of
people surveyed in the Reuters poll would find acceptable, it is
perhaps a predictable outcome given the fact that so many people
believe the decision to vaccinate children should be left up to
parents. Nearly 42 percent in the national poll believed the
choice should be left up to parents.
This erosion to herd immunity reveals the public health
nightmare that has arisen in recent years when vaccinations
become politicized and then codified in the form of
state-mandated, and rather loose, exemption laws.
In the poll, 66 percent of people believe public schools
should be allowed to refuse enrollment to children unvaccinated
by parental choice. Only 22 percent disagreed.
That any child living in the 21st century contracts measles
is both astounding and unacceptable. Measles has been completely
preventable with an inexpensive, safe and effective vaccine that
has been available for more than 50 years. All that's necessary
is that you be inoculated with the vaccine, typically at 12
months of age and then again between 4 and 6 years of age.
If you have a child in that age range, or one who is not
fully immunized against measles, do the best by him or her by
getting them immunized.
(Howard Markel)