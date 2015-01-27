By Letitia Stein
| TAMPA, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. Jan 26 Americans are feeling sweet
about romance as Valentine's Day approaches, with consumers
expected to spend big this year on candy, jewelry and flowers,
according to a survey released on Monday.
The average person celebrating the holiday on Feb. 14
expects to spend $142.31 in the name of love, about $8 more than
last year, the National Retail Federation reported.
Candy appears on more than half of people's shopping lists,
while over a third are sniffing out deals on flowers.
America's pets should also feel the love this year, with one
in five people purchasing treats for a furry friend.
In all, Valentine's Day spending is projected to reach $18.9
billion, the highest in the trade group's holiday poll since
2007. It was based on a survey this month of 6,375 consumers,
with a margin of error of 1.3 percentage points.
Overall, the state of romance is strong, the U.S. Census
Bureau reported on Monday.
On average, nearly 5,800 Americans got married each day in
2011, totaling 2.1 million marriages that year, according to the
latest provisional numbers from the Census Bureau.
Nowhere were the chapels busier than in Nevada, which led
the nation with about 37 marriages per 1,000 people in 2011.
Almost 53 percent of adult Americans reported being married
in 2013. In comparison, nearly 69 percent had been married at
some point in their lives.
Love often gets a second chance too. Nineteen percent of men
and woman had been married twice, the Census report noted. Five
percent had exchanged vows three times or more.
Demographers also offered sweet tips on places to visit.
Ohio, Oklahoma and Colorado all have cities named Loveland.
Perhaps most worthy of the holiday is Valentine, Nebraska.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Peter Cooney)