WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will discuss stalled talks over unrest in Venezuela on a
trip to Mexico on Wednesday, a State Department official said,
adding that Washington hopes for progress quickly to ease a
crisis in which dozens have been killed.
"We feel strongly that all of the democracies in the Western
Hemisphere have a pretty important role to play when something
is happening in Venezuela," the official told reporters before
leaving on Kerry's first visit to Mexico as the top U.S.
diplomat.
"There's a role for all of us to play in trying to press
whoever we have to ... to move ahead with this process pretty
smartly, to get some results, which has not happened yet," the
official said, acknowledging that neither Mexico nor the United
States exerts much influence over Venezuela, a country that has
been a U.S. antagonist in recent years.
"I don't think we have a whole lot of time," the official
said, despite stressing that Washington does not yet believe it
is time to impose sanctions.
Kerry's meetings in Mexico City include sessions with
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Foreign Minister Jose
Antonio Meade.
Since anti-government demonstrations began in Venezuela in
February, 42 people have been killed and more than 800 injured.
About 3,000 people have also been arrested, with more than 200
still behind bars.
The unrest has been Venezuela's worst in a decade and drawn
attention to the OPEC nation's deep economic problems, including
soaring inflation and scarcities of basic goods. But talks
between President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition
to resolve the crisis have stumbled. Mediators from the Union of
South American States urged both sides back to the negotiating
table on Tuesday.
A U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday passed a bill that would
impose travel and financial sanctions on individual Venezuelans
deemed responsible for human rights abuses. The measure is many
steps from becoming law, but the State Department official said
the administration felt it was inappropriate to put such
measures into place now for fear of torpedoing negotiations.
"We don't support taking those actions right now. We
certainly understand the frustration that's led to that
legislation. And the focus on the human rights abusers we think
is the right one," said the official, who spoke to reporters on
condition of anonymity.
(Editing by Tom Brown)