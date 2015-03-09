WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
issued an executive order on Monday declaring Venezuela a
national security threat, sanctioning seven individuals and
expressing concern about the Venezuelan government's treatment
of political opponents.
"Venezuelan officials past and present who violate the human
rights of Venezuelan citizens and engage in acts of public
corruption will not be welcome here, and we now have the tools
to block their assets and their use of U.S. financial systems,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.
"We are deeply concerned by the Venezuelan government's
efforts to escalate intimidation of its political
opponents. Venezuela's problems cannot be solved by
criminalizing dissent."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan
Heavey)