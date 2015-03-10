MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
CARACAS, March 9 A furious Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday U.S. sanction measures were intended to topple his socialist government.
"President Barack Obama, representing the U.S. imperialist elite, has personally decided to take on the task of defeating my government and intervening in Venezuela to control it," Maduro said in a national TV address.
"That's why they have taken today's measure," the president said in his first reaction to the U.S. sanctions against seven Venezuela officials. The United States also declared that the South American nation represents a national security threat. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Paul Tait)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.