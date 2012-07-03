* U.S. accuses man of selling defense material to Venezuela
* Kirk Drellich is owner of Florida aircraft parts company
* Ex-Venezuelan Air Force officer, two others also charged
By Kevin Gray
MIAMI, July 3 The owner of a Florida company
pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges he illegally exported
aircraft parts to Venezuela's military in a probe that has also
led to charges against a former Venezuelan Air Force officer and
two other men.
Kirk Drellich, president of SkyHigh Accessories, Inc.,
based in Davie, Florida, faces up to five years in jail and a
fine of $250,000 if found guilty.
U.S. prosecutors in Miami charged Drellich and the three
others in late June for their alleged involvement in the illegal
shipment of military aircraft parts to the Venezuelan Air Force.
The parts included pressure switches and cooling turbines
among other material that U.S. officials said was intended for
Venezuelan F-16 fighter jets, helicopters and other military
aircraft, according to court documents.
Drellich delivered his plea during an initial court
appearance in Miami.
Alberto Pichardo, a former Venezuelan Air Force officer once
responsible for oversight at Venezuela's now-defunct Military
Acquisitions Office in Miami, has also been charged, along with
Freddy Arguelles, a former Venezuelan Air Force pilot, and
Victor Brown, a Miami area businessman.
All of the men live in South Florida.
The men face charges of conspiring to violate the Arms
Export Control Act, which requires a special State Department
export license to export any goods listed on the United States
Munitions List.
In an indictment filed against Drellich, prosecutors said
unnamed co-conspirators in Venezuela and Spain advised Pichardo
and Brown what items the Venezuelan Air Force was interested in
buying.
Brown then purchased some of the requested parts from
SkyHigh Accessories.
According to its website, SkyHigh Accessories offers new and
overhauled parts for C-130 aircraft and other services.
Prosecutors allege Pichardo and Arguelles also attempted to
buy other defense material from a business in Fort Lauderdale,
Florida.
Court documents say at one point the Venezuelan Air Force
expressed interest to Pichardo in buying ejection seats and
munitions for F-16 fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicle
parts.
Venezuelan officials have not commented publicly about the
charges.
The case is the United States of America vs Kirk Drellich,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No.
12-cr-20477-CMA.
A related case is the United States of America vs. Alberto
Pichardo and Freddy Arguelles, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of Florida, No. 12-cr-20478-WPD.
